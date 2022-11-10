Taiwan to continue U.S. communications on exchange rate policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan has "smooth" communication channels with the United States and the two will keep talking on issues such as exchange rate policy, a Taiwanese central bank official said on Friday after the U.S. Treasury kept the island on its monitoring list, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Taiwan again exceeded the thresholds for two of three criteria on U.S. currency and economic practices, said the U.S. Treasury Department's semi-annual report on the Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners, and so remains on the monitoring list.

News.Az