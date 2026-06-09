Taiwanese actor Fu Tzu-chun dies at 46 after suspected acute leukemia symptoms

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Taiwanese actor Fu Tzu-chun has died at the age of 46 after reportedly suffering acute health deterioration linked to suspected acute leukemia symptoms, local media outlets reported.

According to reports from Minsheng Newspaper and United Daily News, Fu was taken to MacKay Memorial Hospital in Danshui, New Taipei City, Taiwan, on June 7 after his condition worsened in the afternoon, but medical staff were unable to save him, News.Az reports, citing The Chosun Daily.

Fu Tzu-chun is believed to have developed sudden respiratory and cardiac arrest symptoms after returning from a trip to Bali with his wife, prompting his family to rush him to hospital, where resuscitation efforts failed.

His agency, Phoenix Entertainment, said that while acute leukemia was initially suspected, the exact cause of death still requires confirmation.

Fu made his acting debut in 2002 in the drama “The First Line of the Back Mountain” and later appeared in productions including “The Unforgettable Past,” “The Wolf,” “The Wind and the Ballad,” and “New Recruit Diary,” as well as films such as “Romantic Hero” and “Vascular Sound.”

His final social media post, shared on the 24th of last month, showed photos from his trip with his wife. His

News.Az