Tajik, Chinese leaders ink joint statement on comprehensive strategic partnership

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Chinese President Xi Jinping, following negotiations in narrow and expanded formats, have signed a Joint Statement on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in Dushanbe, News.Az reports referring to TASS.

The signing ceremony was taking place at the Palace of Nations.The leader of the People's Republic of China arrived on July 4 in Dushanbe on a state visit.During the visit, negotiations took place with Rahmon in narrow and expanded formats.An opening ceremony is also planned for the new buildings of the government and parliament of Tajikistan, built with funding from the Chinese side.Xi Jinping's visit ends on July 6.

