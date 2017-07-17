Tajik delegation familiarizes with Sumgayit Technology Park

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Tajik Minister of Development and Trade Nematullo Hikmatullozoda has familiarized with the activity of STP.

The guests were informed in detail about the measures taken to create industrial parks of various purposes on the initiative of the Azerbaijani president. It was noted that a unique modern technology park in the South Caucasus has been created in a short period of time. 13 plants and more than 25 producing spaces have already been commissioned. Several more enterprises will be launched within the framework of the project soon.

The delegation closely familiarized with the plants, as well as the production process and displaced a special interest in high-voltage cables produced at the Sumgayit Technologies Park cable plant.

The Tajik Minister watched the working process at the plant with a great interest and noted that the Sumgayit Technologies Park left a good impression on him. He stressed the need to build relations of mutual cooperation in the future.

News.az



News.Az