The February 7 snap presidential election in Azerbaijan was well-organized in strict compliance with the country’s Constitution and Electoral Code, Bakhtier Khudoerzoda, Head of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Tajikistan, said at a press conference in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Khudoerzoda noted that the process of observing the presidential election in Azerbaijan showed that the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) took a very responsible approach to preparing for the election.

A snap presidential election was held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

News.Az