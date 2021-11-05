Tajik official calls on int’l organizations to make joint efforts to solve coronavirus-related problems

+ ↺ − 16 px

The problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic must be resolved through the joint efforts of international organizations - UNESCO, UNICEF and some others, said Emomali Nasriddinzoda, Assistant to the President of Tajikistan for Social Development and Public Relations.

He made the statement at the panel on the topic "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?" held Friday on the sidelines of the 8th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

Nasriddinzoda said that educational institutions were closed in Tajikistan during the COVID-19 pandemic, as in the whole world.

“More than 1.5 billion children worldwide are left without education. In Tajikistan, more than 1,700 educational centers for children, as well as thousands of schools, have been closed. According to the UN, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted teachers' incomes. More than 100,000 teachers teach in Tajikistan, and more than two million students receive education. Preferential loans were provided to citizens of our country affected by the pandemic,” he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-1" kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

News.Az