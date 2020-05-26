Tajik president congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“It is with great pleasure that I extend my sincere congratulations to you and the whole friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national day of your country, the Republic Day,” the Tajik president said in his letter.

Emomali Rahmon noted that cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan holds an important place in the foreign policy of the Republic of Tajikistan.

“We greatly value the relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. It is historically good ties established by our peoples that form the solid foundation of these relations,” he added.

News.Az