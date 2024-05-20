Tajikistan boosts cargo transportation via Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

The volume of cargo transportation of Tajikistan through the Middle Corridor has increased by 86 percent in the first quarter of 2024, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

He made the remarks during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.Minister Jabbarov stressed that Tajikistan exported 2.4 million tons of cargo through the Middle Corridor last year.“Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have great potential for cooperation in the fields of agriculture, industry, transport and transit. Today's forum brought together businessmen from both sides, companies and representatives of business entities. The forum created fertile ground for establishing relations and cooperation,” he added.

News.Az