Tajikistan keen to expand co-op with Azerbaijan in agro-industrial field

Tajikistan is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the agro-industrial field, Tajik Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli said on Monday.

He was speaking at a round table dedicated to 30 years of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, which was hosted by the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that Tajikistan stands for close cooperation with the South Caucasus region.

“South Caucasus is a very profitable region for cooperation. We favor stability in this region,” Ambassador Soli said.

The ambassador added that Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are also considering implementing a number of joint investment projects.

News.Az