Tajikistan's embassy advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

It has been advised that Tajik citizens temporarily abstain from traveling to Russia, said Tajikistan's embassy in Russia.

The agency pointed out that the recommendation is subject to the ongoing enforcement in Russia of the strict scrutiny of foreign citizens entering the country at road and air checkpoints.Noteworthy that, on September 5, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry also advised similarly.To note, Russia is tightening its migration policy. A bill was introduced to the Russian State Duma on July 31 to ban migrant workers from medical, pharmaceutical, and school and pre-school jobs. Legislation was needed to prevent low-skilled migrants working in Russia from bringing their families.

News.Az