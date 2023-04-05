Tajikistan will celebrate 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev next month: President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Over the 30 years of diplomatic relations, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan have been able to build effective mechanisms for interaction and achieve significant results that serve for the benefit of our fraternal peoples today,” President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said in a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe.

“This is largely facilitated by close and trusting contacts at the highest level, at the origins of which was the outstanding son of the Azerbaijani people, my friend and senior associate Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary we will also be celebrating in Tajikistan next month,” the Tajik President emphasized.

