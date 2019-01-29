Take a chance to win up to 100,000 AZN from Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to launch beneficial campaigns for its customers in 2019. This time, jointly with “ABC Content” LLC, Azercell will please its p

The campaign will be valid from January 24 to December 29, 2019. In order to acquire the right for participation in the stimulating lottery, the subscribers should top-up their balance (except Simcredit and Paycell) for at least 1,00 AZN and text blank SMS to 5353.(sms is free).

Prepaid subscribers joining stimulating lottery, will gain points and gifts during the validity period of the campaign:

- 1000 AZN Every day

- 10,000 AZN Every month

- Super prize up to 100 000 AZN

Please visit www.hediyyelibalans.az to get further information about the terms of participation, schedule and the winners. Be noted that, only the subscribers aged 18 and older are eligible to participate in the lottery.

Join this campaign and take the opportunity to win up to 100 000 AZN from Azercell!

For detailed information, please visit:

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/monthly/hediyyelibalans/

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 per cent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 per cent of the territory (excluding 20% per cent of the occupied territories) and 99,8 per cent of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az