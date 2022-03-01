Take off Baku to be held within TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Take Off Startup Summit will be held for the first time in Baku on May 26 – 28 this year as part of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival, organized jointly by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey.

The main objective of the summit, which will feature foreign innovators, including Azerbaijani startups, is to create an effective business environment in the region, support the development of local startups and ensure sustainable cooperation among key players in the ecosystem.

It should be noted that Take Off Baku will create a favorable environment for joint cooperation among international experts, mentors, investors and VCs to support the global integration of Azerbaijani startups. The summit will also allow for a closer introduction of Azerbaijan to the world community as a new and attractive innovative space in the region.

At the same time, we would like to inform you that the startups that registered online will be classified according to the 5 Matrix Principle and will be eligible to participate in the event. Under the terms of the summit, the number of participants will be limited to 50 teams.

Startups that successfully pass the initial classification will be provided with 1 month of professional mentoring support before the official opening of the event. During the summit, a jury of local and international partners will select the winners of the semifinals and finals from among 50 startups.

It should be noted that the summit will provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to make presentations, hold B2B meetings, and participate in panel discussions.

The most exciting part of the summit will be the awards ceremony for startups offering new innovative projects and solutions. The prize money to be awarded to the first three teams are $15,000, $10,000, and $5,000 respectively.

News.Az