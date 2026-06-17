Take-Two reassures fans: GTA 6 launch date unchanged

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Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has once again confirmed the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6, suggesting that fans do not need to worry about any further delays, News.Az reports, citing TechRadar.

In an interview on the street with the TikTok account The School of Hard Knocks (via GameSpot), Zelnick first spoke about his work before turning to questions about GTA 6.

When asked when the highly anticipated game would be released, the CEO confirmed that GTA 6 will launch on November 19 of this year. He was then asked why the release comes so late, thirteen years after GTA 5.

According to Zelnick, “The team at Rockstar is really trying to do something that has never been done before. It's extremely difficult, and it takes a lot of time.”

The CEO also noted that Take-Two Interactive generated $6.7 billion in revenue last year, and he expects that figure to rise to $8 billion this year, likely driven by the upcoming release of GTA 6 and estimated day-one sales of 25 million copies.

He then offered business advice, saying that one should “never compromise your integrity,” adding that it is the only thing that truly matters, and that you must keep your word “without any ambiguity.”

“There are flaws. At one time, a certain behavior was not in line with these convictions about integrity in business. It had very negative consequences, and an important lesson was learned. You should never do that again,” Zelnick said.

He further added, “Many people seek overnight success. Experience shows that instant success mostly belongs to others. Anything worthwhile is difficult and takes time,” while sharing broader career advice.

“You have to aim for the intersection between what you do well and what you love to do, focusing on your skills. By dedicating yourself to that, opportunities are very likely to arise,” he explained.

Despite reaffirming the release date after a six-month delay, Zelnick has recently hinted that GTA 6 is already more than a year behind schedule.

He also suggested that the game’s marketing campaign should begin soon, which may mean the highly anticipated third trailer could be released this summer.

News.Az