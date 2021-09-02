Taliban attacks resistance forces in Panjshir, destroying 11 positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Taliban (banned in Russia) launched massive strikes against the National Resistance Front’s members in the northern Afghan province of Panjshir, the Bakhtar News Agency stated on Thursday.

"During the operation, some nine militants were killed, including two field commanders, while the large number of weapons and ammunition were seized," a military source said.

According to the Afghan news agency, the Taliban managed to destroy 11 enemy firing lines in the areas of Derbent-Garani, Gulbahar and Shatal.

On Wednesday, the National Resistance Front denied information that the radicals took over six positions on the outskirts of the Panjshir Gorge, which served as the main outpost of those battling the Taliban.

Fahim Dashti, a spokesman for the National Resistance Forces, stated that over the past day, the Taliban had launched several attacks on Panjshir, however, they were defeated. According to Dashti, at least 40 Taliban militants were killed, some 35 more were injured. The radicals are conducting hostilities from Panjshir’s Baghlan province.

Earlier, senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi, who was also appointed Governor of Panjshir, said that negotiations between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front had failed.

News.Az