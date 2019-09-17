Taliban movement claims responsibility for Tuesday blasts in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the explosions that rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul and the Parwan province earlier on Tuesday, Al Jazeera reported.

Two blasts hit Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s election rally in the Parwan province, claiming at least 24 lives and leaving 31 wounded. A while later, another explosion occurred in downtown Kabul, killing at least three people and injuring several more.

A presidential election, which has been postponed several times, is expected to take place in Afghanistan on September 28. Ashraf Ghani has been serving as the country’s president since 2014. Under Afghanistan’s constitution, a president is elected for a five-year term, renewable once.

