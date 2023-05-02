Talks between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in US will continue for several days: Foreign Ministry

Talks between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in US will continue for several days: Foreign Ministry

Talks between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in US will continue for several days: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the United States will continue for several days, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

"The main topic of negotiations is a peace agreement. At the moment we cannot disclose the details. The meetings will continue for several days," Hajizadeh said.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan with the participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

Following that, the Azerbaijani foreign minister held a one-on-one meeting with his Armenian counterpart at Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center (NFATC).

News.Az