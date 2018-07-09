Talks on Karabakh conflict settlement must be continued in existing format: Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be continued in the existing format, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, APA reports.

Armenia continues to make controversial statements at various levels, which are intended only for the domestic consumption, Hajiyev noted.

“To maintain high ratings, Armenia’s authorities make statements in the spirit of military rhetoric or try to distort the format of the processes. Armenia is responsible for the occupation and aggression, and, for this reason, it is an integral part of the negotiation process in accordance with the norms and principles of international law,” the spokesman said.

Hajiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan does not accept any preconditions by Armenia or any third party for the negotiation process.

“The UN Security Council resolutions constitute a fundamental, international legal and political basis for the negotiation process. The format of further talks is well known to the entire international community, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Armenia,” he added.

