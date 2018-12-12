Tallinn hosts int’l intellectual festival dedicated to National Flag Day of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia, hosted an international intellectual festival, titled “The Flag of Azerbaijan”.

The event, dedicated to the National Flag Day of Azerbaijan, was organized by Club of Intellectual Games “Ateshgah” with the financial support of the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan and under the auspices of the Azerbaijan Federation of Intellectual Games and the Association of European Intellectual Clubs.

Ilkin Yetirmishli, chairman of the Organizing Committee for holding the festival, and Huseyn Akhundov, secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Estonia, emphasized the importance of the event.

In his speech, Huseyn Akhundov spoke about the festival, stressing that this year marks the centenary of the Flag of Azerbaijan

In turn, Ilkin Yetirmishli said he is very happy that this event is held for the fifth time.

The festival opened after the anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

As part of the festival, competitions on intellectual games “What? Where? When?”, Brain Ring and “QuAZ” were held.

Russian team “23 Krasnoye” won the competition “What? Where? When?”. Estonia’s “Kyaroskuro” and Latvia’s “Tri Iksa” teams ranked 2nd and 3rd in the competition, respectively. Estonia’s “Troye v lodke” team gained a victory in the competition Brain Ring. Estonia’s “Black Label” team ranked first in the competition “QuAZ”.

