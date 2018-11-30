Tallinn to host “Flag of Azerbaijan – 100 Years” festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Club of Intellectual Games “Ateshgah” will hold a festival dedicated to the National Flag Day of Azerbaijan in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia, on December

Twenty-five teams will take part in the festival to be organized jointly with the Azerbaijan Federation of Intellectual Games with the financial support of the Youth Foundation.

As part of the festival, intellectual games “What? Where? When?”, Brain Ring, as well as the intellectual and entertaining game “QuAZ” will be organized. The editorial team includes Alexander Korobeynikov (Saratov), ​​Maxim Merzlyakov (Voronezh), Dmitry Borok (Samara), Dmitry Bashuk (Kharkov).

The head of the organizing committee for the festival, Ilkin Yetirmishli, said that the event is aimed at informing foreign experts about the cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan.

“The Flag of Azerbaijan – 100 Years” festival will be held for the eighth times. Previously, the festival was organized in Riga, St. Petersburg, Minsk, Vilnius, Kaliningrad, Kiev and Prague.

