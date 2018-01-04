TANAP completed by over 80%, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has been completed by over 80 percent.

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak said that the country’s media reported Jan. 4, according to AzVision.

The minister said the work is going ahead of schedule.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction natural gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers, with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

News.Az

