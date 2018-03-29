TANAP completed by over 93%

+ ↺ − 16 px

TANAP Board of Directors held a general meeting in Ankara, Turkey.

SOCAR told APA-Economics that the Board members were informed about the works done on the first phase of TANAP.

The works on the first phase up to Eskishehir region were completed by 99%. About 80% of works up to Europe were completed. In general, TANAP was completed by over 93%.

‘Starting the second half of the current year, TANAP will transport 6 bcm of gas to Turkey as planned. All sides must fulfil their duties for completion of project timely’, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said.

News.Az

