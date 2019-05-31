TANAP delivers gas to Turkey, prepares to ship to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

To date, 1.9 billion cubic meters of gas have been transported via the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), said Khoshbakht Yusifzade, first vice-president of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR, Trend reports.

Yusifzade made the remarks at the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference in Baku on May 31. He also noted that, thanks to the Shah Deniz field, Azerbaijan has also become well-known as a gas-exporting country.

"The field’s reserves amount to 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas and 240 million tons of condensate," he said.

Production from the Shah Deniz field has exceeded 104 billion cubic meters of natural gas since the start of its development in 2006.

The opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir, and commercial gas supplies to Turkey began in late June. Testing and filling the second stage of the pipeline continues in order to begin gas supplies to Europe in 2020.

The TANAP pipeline runs from the Georgian-Turkish border to the country’s western border with Greece. TANAP, together with the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which provides the transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to Europe.

The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About 6 billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, while the rest will be supplied to Europe. After the completion of the construction of TAP, gas flow to Europe will being by early 2020.

The 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference, held at Bilgah Beach Hotel, started on May 30 and continues today. It involves top-level executives from companies from the energy sector, who discuss key oil and gas projects of the Caspian region and energy security.

