TANAP has pumped 750 million cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas to Turkey

750 million cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas has been delivered to Turkey through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) so far, a SOCAR official has told AZERTAC.

Deputy head of the company's public relations department Ibrahim Ahmadov said the total volume of gas pumped through TANAP will be increased to 1 billion cubic meters by the end of 2018. “TANAP is expected to pump 2 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas in 2019, 4 billion cubic meters in 2020 and 6 billion cubic meters in 2021.”

TANAP aims is to bring natural gas produced from Azerbaijan`s Shah Deniz-2 gas field, and other areas of the Caspian Sea, primarily to Turkey, but also on to Europe. TANAP, along with the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) form the elements of the Southern Gas Corridor. TANAP's shareholders are SOCAR (51 percent), Turkish firm Botas (30 percent), BP (12 percent) and SOCAR Turkey (7 percent).

