"TANAP project is a source of pride for us" - Erdogan

"The completion of TANAP project is a source of pride for all of us in terms of bilateral and regional cooperation with Azerbaijan."

"TANAP is a historic project and our cooperation played a great role in completion of this project", reads a message addressed by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to participants of the opening ceremony of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Besides, TANAP is another fruit of our cooperation which has the power to change the fate of the region like the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway.

The support of the United States and the European Union was also important in the realization of TANAP. The steps we have taken together have played an important role finalizing this historic project.

We will hold opening ceremony of TANAP pipeline in Eskishehir on June 12. We are very pleased to invite you Eskisehir to attend the historic event", the letter reads.

