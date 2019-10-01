TANAP receives “The Green World Awards 2019”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The award was presented at a special ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam on 30th September 2019.

“With this award given by the Green Organization, a non-profit organization with a worldwide reputation and with its independent jury, assessing the most successful projects in the areas of environmental protection and sustainability, where companies such as Saudi Aramco, Korea Airports, VECOR, BOTAŞ have been also awarded out of more than 500 candidates this year, TANAP has added a new one to its international achievements,” said the consortium.

TANAP has also been invited to the Green World Ambassadors Ceremony as a “Green World Ambassador” on 25th of November, 2019 at the Houses of Parliament, Palace of Westminster, London.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

