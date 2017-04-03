TANAP saves $3.2B
"We hope TANAP will be completed prematurely," general manager Saltuk Duzyol said.
According to him, the works continue rapidly and 67% works have been completed.
“We plan to transport first gas by the end of June 2018. The works are baing carried out in accordance with the schedule. We saved $3.2 billion. Such megaprojects are completed with delays and extra costs. However, TANAP saves budget and will be completed prematurely. I think we’ll run the project more decisively after April 16”.
News.Az