TANAP to be commissioned tomorrow

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will be inaugurated in Eskishehir tomorrow.

According to APA-Economics, the ceremony will be held by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, shareholders of the pipeline, heads of states and governments, energy ministers, heads of energy companies.

The TANAP project aims to transport the natural gas produced in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz-2 gas field in the Caspian Sea and in other fields in the south of the Caspian Sea first to Turkey and then to Europe, it added.

Marking the efforts to further regional cooperation among Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, that statement said the countries have engaged in major projects in recent years that would integrate the Caspian basin with the world.

TANAP, with around $8.5 billion of investment, will deliver 6 billion cubic meters of Azeri gas to Turkey and 10 billion to Europe per year. The European part of the project is expected to become operational in 2020.

