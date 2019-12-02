TANAP will contribute to Turkey's drive to become regional gas hub

He made the remark on the occasion of opening of TANAP-Europe connection on Nov.30.

“It is an important milestone especially when combined with the announcement of the managing director of the TAP project that gas deliveries to Europe are likely to start in the autumn of 2020. In the longer term this project should contribute to Europe's energy security,” he said.

The expert said it is really good to see Azerbaijan delivering on a promise that started many years ago.

“It has been a very ambitious project and it needed many events to come together at the right time. Well done to Azerbaijan for keeping the momentum going, even at difficult times. It will also contribute to Turkey's drive to become the regional gas hub and to Italy's gas supply diversification,” added Ellinas.

The opening ceremony of the TANAP-Europe connection was held on Nov. 30, 2019 in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey.

In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Phase 0 took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018 as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

News.Az

