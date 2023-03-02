Tank trucks of Russian peacekeepers pass freely along Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance, News.Az reports.

The protesters made it possible for 8 tank trucks of Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.

This once again shows that the protesters ensure the free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag and Damirli ones located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 81st day back-to-back.

News.Az