TAP AG, Petrofac ink maintenance support services contract

+ ↺ − 16 px

Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services (EPS) East division has secured an operations and maintenance support services contract with Trans Adriatic Pipelin

The 13 month contract is in support of the development and operation of the TAP natural gas pipeline, which will bring Caspian natural gas to Europe, according to a message from Petrofac.

“The scope of services includes provision of specialist personnel to support the project with operations and maintenance, technical services, environmental and safety requirements, along with transition plans through to operations,” said the company.

“We look forward to working with the TAP team as this important project progresses through construction and towards operational readiness. Petrofac has a significant track record in delivering operations and maintenance support services to major oil and gas operators, through our strong reputation for delivery, high technical standards and health, safety and environmental excellence,” said Mani Rajapathy, Managing Director, EPS - Eastern Hemisphere.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

News.Az

News.Az