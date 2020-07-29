TAP AG says last weld in pipeline ‘completed’

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The last weld in the TAP pipeline was completed,” the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG company said in its Twitter account.

“This means that 878km are now joined, from Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) through to the pipeline receiving terminal in Italy. Another milestone in our journey to opening the Southern Gas Corridor. Thank you to all who contributed to this success!” the company added.

At the end of June 2020, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project was 96.4 percent completed.

TAP is currently moving further into the project construction phase. Every day, hundreds of meters of TAP’s Right of Way (ROW) are cleared, strung, welded, lowered into the trenches and backfilled, in line with the project construction steps and schedule.

TAP is the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, enhancing Europe’s energy security and contributing to decarbonisation and the diversification of gas supplies.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).

News.Az