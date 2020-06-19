TAP construction completed 96%

+ ↺ − 16 px

As at the end of May 2020, construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is designed for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, has been completed by 96%, according to TAP consortium.

It was noted that the works on the project are being carried out under the schedule.

Notably, the TAP pipeline, which is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, will initially supply Europe with 10 billion cubic meters of gas produced within the framework of the Shah Deniz-2 project annually. On the territory of Kipoi, near the Turkish-Greek border, the pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) and run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea to southern Italy.

The Shah Deniz consortium officially announced on June 28, 2013, that it chose TAP, extending to 878 km in total.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the pipeline was held in Thessaloniki, Greece, on May 17, 2016. The pipeline is expected to deliver Azerbaijani gas to Europe in 2020.

TAP will meet 33% of the need for gas in Bulgaria, 20% in Greece, and nearly 10.5% in Italy.

