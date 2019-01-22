TAP head of communications: Over 760 km of steel line pipes welded in Greece and Albania

TAP head of communications: Over 760 km of steel line pipes welded in Greece and Albania

+ ↺ − 16 px

761 kilometers (out of 765) of steel line pipes in Greece and Albania have been welded as part of construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Head of Communications at Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) Lisa Givert has told AZERTAC in an exclusive interview.

Givert mentioned that “in Greece, 550 km of our right of way have been cleared and graded by the end of last year. 547 km of line pipes welded, 535 km back-filled and approximately 492 km are being reinstated”.

“In Albania, 215 km have been cleared and graded along our route, 214 km line pipes welded and approximately 177 km are being reinstated,” she noted.

Lisa Givert said an overall 97 percent of pipelines have been lowered into the ground in Greece and Albania.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will transport natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz 2 field in Azerbaijan via Greece, Albania to southern Italy and further to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline will connect with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border at Kipoi, cross Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP’s routing can facilitate gas supply to several South Eastern European countries, including Bulgaria, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Croatia and others. TAP’s landfall in Italy provides multiple opportunities for further transport of Caspian natural gas to some of the largest European markets such as Germany, France, the UK, Switzerland and Austria.

TAP will promote economic development and job creation along the pipeline route; it will also be a major source of foreign direct investment. With first gas to Georgia and Turkey now being delivered, first deliveries to Europe will follow in 2020.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).

News.Az

News.Az