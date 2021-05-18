TAP launches binding phase of its market test

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG has launched the binding phase of its market test with an information phase, which provides two months lead time until actual bids may be submitted, starting 17 July 2021, according to the TAP AG consortium.

The binding phase opens following the approval of the Project Proposal of TAP, the Italian transmission system operator (TSO) Snam Rete Gas (SRG) and the Greek TSO DESFA by the national regulatory authorities of Greece, Albania and Italy, in May 2021.

“After four and a half months since gas flow via TAP started, we transported more than 2 billion cubic meters of gas and provided safe and reliable transmission services to our shippers. The possibility to expand TAP’s capacity in stages, in line with the relevant demand and supply, is a significant opportunity, especially for the countries in the South Eastern Europe region, which could enable them to reach their decarbonisation targets,” said Luca Schieppati, TAP Managing Director.

Marija Savova, TAP Head of Commercial, added that TAP is currently offering three expansion scenarios: a limited expansion (approx. 14.4bcm/a), a partial expansion (approx. 17.1bcm/a) and a full expansion (approx. 20bcm/a). Through the open, transparent and non-discriminatory market test process, TAP offers forward firm long-term capacity to the market and we look forward to receiving bids during the summer period, she added.

News.Az