Azerbaijan`s energy minister meets with TAP managing director

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Luca Schieppati, Managing Director of TAP AG – Trans Adriatic gas pipeline operator.

At the meeting, the completion of the work on the TAP project at the scheduled time was highly appreciated and it was noted that the commencement of commercial operation of the pipeline was an important step in the commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor. It was noted that TAP, as another energy link connecting Azerbaijan with Europe for a long time, will strengthen the country`s strategic role in energy security, cooperation and sustainable development. It was also stressed that the project is of strategic and economic importance for Europe, provides reliable access to a new source of natural gas, plays an important role in energy security, diversification of supplies, as well as in reducing carbon emissions.

The sides exchanged views on the expansion of the TAP project - the increase of the pipeline's total capacity to 20 bcm, market tests that would allow to express the interests of natural gas suppliers, the fight against climate change, the “Green Agreement” on environmental protection and the restoration of energy markets.

The supply of Azerbaijan's commercial gas to Europe through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline started on 31 December last year.

News.Az