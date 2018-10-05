TAP project to improve Europe’s energy security - Italian politician

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I believe that the TAP project will be successfully implemented"

Continuous export of energy resources from the Caspian region to the markets of the European continent through the implementation of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) megaproject will improve the energy security of Europe and further strengthen the national economy of Azerbaijan, Giulietto Chiesa, a famous Italian politician and public figure, told Trend.

He said that the volumes of natural gas supplies from the Shah Deniz field to Europe will expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s export potential.

“I believe that the TAP project will be successfully implemented, as it is beneficial from the point of view of economic feasibility for exporters and transit countries, and also meets the interests of European countries, especially Italy,” said the Italian politician.

He added that the only factor causing some concern in the implementation of the energy project is ecological one.

“In my opinion, considering certain environmental risks, the parties should approach the issue of project evaluation with a great sense of strategic responsibility,” he said, noting that the project can bring great benefits to its participants.

Earlier, Albania’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Enis Aliko told Trend that construction progress of the TAP in Albania is steady and proceeding at a great pace.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

