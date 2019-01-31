TAP to actively contribute to economic development of Italy’s Puglia: country manager

+ ↺ − 16 px

The consortium for construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, intends to actively contribute to the economic development of Italy’s Puglia region through which it runs, Trend reports citing Michele Mario Elia, country manager of TAP Italia.

“TAP feels part of Salento and Puglia. We want to actively contribute to the future development of the territory, its economy and its potential,” he said, according to a message from TAP AG.

Elia went on to add that TAP AG uses innovative technologies without forgetting environmental protection, which is the key aspect of the project.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

News.Az

