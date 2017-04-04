TAP to file lawsuit against Italian news magazine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will file a lawsuit against the authors and the editor of the L'Espresso's weekly news magazine, said the statement of the consortium.

The statement says that the newspaper used the word "mafia" in the headline of the news about the TAP: “This word is unfounded and unacceptable. The consortium will seek compensation for reputational damage”.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union.

TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.

The pipeline will be connected to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

