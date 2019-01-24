TAP: Trenching complete on 98% of route in Greece, Albania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trenching has been completed on approximately 98 percent of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) route in Greece and Albania, Trend reports citing a message from TAP AG consortium, engaged in construction of the pipeline envisaging transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

“Trenching is now complete on around 98 percent of TAP route in Greece and Albania (more than 758 kilometers out of 765 kilometers in total). The pipeline is then buried at least 1 meter under the ground and will therefore be invisible,” said the message.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

News.Az

News.Az