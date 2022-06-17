TAP ‘very important’ for energy supplies to Europe: Albanian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is of great importance not only for the region and cooperation with Azerbaijan, but also for energy supplies to Europe, Albanian President Ilir Mete told journalists on the sidelines of the 9th Global Baku Forum on Friday, News.Az reports.

The Albanian president described the Global Baku Forum as an important platform for discussing the current challenges, including security issues, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on humanity and the global economy.

“Interesting discussions on the region where Albania is located were held during the forum. There are similarities between the region of the Western Balkans and the South Caucasus. It was important to discuss how we can strengthen our cooperation, including in the field of energy security,” Meta added.

News.Az