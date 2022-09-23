TAP’s expansion could contribute to Europe’s climate ambitions, says managing director

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s (TAP) expansion could contribute to Europe’s climate ambitions, Luca Schieppati, TAP's Managing Director, said at the Young Hope event in Italy, News.Az reports.

“TAP has the potential to transport hydrogen in the future and the pipeline’s expansion could contribute to Italy’s and Europe’s climate ambitions,” the TAP’s official page tweeted citing Luca Schieppati.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, annually supplies eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria each.

News.Az