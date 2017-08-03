Target firing within "Sea Cup - 2017" postponed due to adverse weather

+ ↺ − 16 px

Artillery firings of warships on the sea target within the "Sea Cup - 2017" contest have been postponed to the reserve day.

Such a decision was made by the international judging panel of the contest, according to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

On August 2, on the arrival in the designated area of the water area of the Caspian Sea, the members of the Judicial Commission and the crews of the warships found that the raid equipment prepared for the contest had suffered due to unfavorable hydrometeorological conditions. In this regard, a collegial decision was taken to conduct a navigation training instead of conducting a combat exercise.

In the near future, the Azerbaijan Naval Forces combat support vessel detachment will bring the raid equipment into accordance with the approved live-firing norms.

News.Az

News.Az