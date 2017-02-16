Tariff Council about medicine prices

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Prices of medicines fall in case the manat rate strengthens against the US dollar and rise in case the manat rate weakens against the US dollar."

Medicine prices in Azerbaijan are regulated based on the exchange rate of the national currency manat against the US dollar, Ilkin Majidov, secretary of the country’s Tariff (price) Council, told reporters on Thursday, APA reported.

“Under the legislation, the prices of medicines fall in case the manat rate strengthens against the US dollar and rise in case the manat rate weakens against the US dollar,” he said.



He noted that the last regulation of medicine prices was carried out on 28 November 2016 based on the manat rate against the US dollar.



On 28 November 2016, the manat rate against the US dollar amounted to 1.7196.

News.Az

News.Az