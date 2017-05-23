Tariff Council specifies prices of paid services related to civil service

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Tariff (Price) Council of Azerbaijan held its next meeting on Thursday, APA reports.

The Council told APA that the regulation of the tariffs of paid services related to civil service provided by the State Examination Center (SEC) was considered and relevant decision was passed at the meeting.

In consideration of the SEC’s appeal and proposals, the tariffs of the paid services related to civil service were specified as 10-110 manats on 7 groups classified in accordance with the “Rule of preparation, examination, approval of test samples, organization, holding and evaluation of test exams for civil service recruitment, continuing to work in civil service, and holding civil service positions” approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on March 10, 2017.

News.Az

News.Az