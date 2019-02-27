TASC condemns Khojaly massacre on 27th anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish American National Committee (TASC) strongly condemns the Khojaly Massacre, which took place in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly on February 26, 1992, the Committee said in a statement.

This massacre was committed by Armenian forces who slaughtered 613 civilians, including 106 women and 63 children, according to the statement.

On the 27th anniversary, the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement, "hundreds of Azerbaijani citizens including women and children were massacred, wounded, or taken hostages by the troops of the Republic of Armenia during their attack on Khojaly, a town in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region on Feb. 26, 1992. We strongly condemn this massacre and the ongoing occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia. Turkey deeply sympathizes with her Azerbaijani brothers and sisters over this massacre which they suffered 27 years ago in Khojaly."

TASC stands with the Azerbaijan community and strongly condemns the acts of violence perpetrated against Khojaly 27 years ago.

News.Az

