Tase: US should urgently consider potential economic sanctions against Armenia

The attacks committed against the Azerbaijani civilian population in Tovuz district, undertaken on August 7 by the Armenian Armed Forces, must be energetically condemned by the European Union Institutions, the governments of European countries and by the OSCE, Peter Tase, a political analyst and international relations expert with the Milwaukee-based Marquette University, told Trend Aug.9.

“The US Secretary of State and the Secretary of US Department of Treasury should urgently convene in order to address potential economic sanctions to be implemented against Armenia,” the expert believes.

The world is silent in denouncing the crimes against humanity committed by the Armenian government and its corrupt armed forces and this attitude is further reaffirming Yerevan's impunity and is certainly encouraging the continuation of these horrendous crimes against humanity, against the innocent civilians of Azerbaijan, said Tase.

He pointed out that the children of Azerbaijan are innocent victims of the brutal regime of Serzh Sargsyan that is a threat to the Caucasus region, European Union and to the economic progress of Western Asia.

He recalled that in April 2016, Armenian Armed Forces killed six Azerbaijani civilians, including children, in the line of contact.

On July 4, as a result of the criminal, ruthless actions of the Armenian armed forces, two residents of Alkhanli village in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, Sahiba Allahverdiyeva (51 year old) and her 2-year-old granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva were killed, and Salminaz Guliyeva (52 year old) was seriously wounded, added Tase.

“After the July 4 attacks of Armenia Armed Forces, the world was silent and turned a blind eye. After the August 7 Armenian attacks, that wounded Ramin Yusifov, a thirteen-year-old boy, resident of Garalar village in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, I am hopeful that Washington, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Berlin, Brasilia, Beijing and many other capitals of the civilized world would denounce and strongly condemn the atrocious, heinous acts of President Serzh Sargsyan and his accomplices, that were committed against the innocent civilians of Azerbaijan,” he said.

Tase pointed out that the world institutions should condemn Armenia's violent attacks against Azerbaijani civilians and should impose political and economic sanctions against Yerevan, until the latter has withdrawn every single soldier from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

