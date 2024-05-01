Tashkent-hosted meeting discusses prospects for exporting electricity from Central Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan

The prospects for exporting electricity from Central Asian countries to Europe through the territory of Azerbaijan were discussed at a ministerial meeting in Tashkent on Wednesday.

This was announced by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, News.Az reports.

Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan, hosted a trilateral meeting of economy and energy ministers from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov took part in the meeting.

“As part of our working visit to Uzbekistan, my colleague, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and I participated in the trilateral meeting of the Economy and Energy Ministers from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Our discussions focused on exploring prospects for exporting electricity from Central Asian countries to Europe through the territory of Azerbaijan,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

According to the meeting, the minister also discussed enhancing joint activities on green energy projects.

“We exchanged views on implementing the issues outlined in the Joint Communique between heads of relevant ministries of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, coordinating the development of energy systems in regional countries, as well as enhancing joint activities on green energy projects,” he added.

