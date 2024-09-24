Tashkent hosts Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan media forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani-Uzbekistan media forum titled “In pursuit of truth in the digital age: Combating disinformation” has kicked off in Tashkent.

The media forum is organized within the implementation of the “Road Map on the development of cooperation in the field of media between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan,” signed during the state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Azerbaijan in August 2023, News.Az reports.Addressing the forum, Press Secretary of the President of Uzbekistan Sherzod Asadov hailed the active contacts and systematic dialogue established between the two countries in the field of media, with the exchange of opinions and experience being expanded, which yields the tangible results.“Our cooperation with fraternal Azerbaijan is becoming especially important. Relations between our countries have reached a new level, a solid foundation has been laid for the fight against disinformation,” he added.In his remarks, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan Ahmad Ismayilov pointed out that active work is currently underway to establish cooperation between the organizations responsible for the development and coordination of the media in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.Head of the Media Sector of the Department for Work with NGOs and Communication of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Hasanov emphasized the importance of exchanging experience and successful models in the field of media.The forum will also feature the panel sessions on “The best international practices to combat disinformation”, “Role of the public and non-public media organizations in increasing media literacy of the population in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan” and “Strengthening of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in the field of media and communication”.

News.Az