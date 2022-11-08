Tashkent hosts conference dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Victory Day (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference, titled “Azerbaijan’s Karabakh victory as a glorious page in the history of the Turkic world”, was held in Tashkent on the occasion of November 8 – Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, the Uzbekistan-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev told News.Az.

The conference was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center and the Union of Turkic Elders (TAIB).

Azerbaijani MPs Ramil Hasan, Mushfig Jafarov, TAIB Chairman Sudeyif Imamverdiyev, TAIB representatives, Uzbek scientific and cultural figures, as well as journalists, took part in the conference.

The participants first observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs.

Delivering a keynote speech at the event, Samir Abbasov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, spoke about Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. He noted that the Azerbaijani Army wrote a glorious history in 44 days and restored the country’s territorial integrity by putting an end to the 30-year-long occupation.

Abbasov also pointed to the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

TAIB Chairman Sudeyif Imamverdiyev and famous diplomat Hulusi Kilic also addressed the conference, describing Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War as a glorious page in the history of the Turkic world.

Azerbaijani MPs Ramil Hasan and Mushfig Jafarov in their speeches at the conference spoke about the bravery of the Azerbaijani soldiers, the ongoing restoration work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, as well as the highest level of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Later on, a special plaque of TAIB was presented to several Uzbek public figures and Samir Abbasov for their contributions to the expansion of Azerbaijan-Uzbek relations and the development of the Turkic world.

The conference also featured the screening of a film, called “The Road to Victory”.

News.Az